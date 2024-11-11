Israeli defense minister hints at military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities

Israel's new defense minister on Monday hinted at a possible military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, also stressing that a cease-fire agreement in Lebanon is not feasible.

Israel Katz's comments came during his first meeting with the General Staff Forum, led by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, according to Israeli Channel 12. Katz was named last week to replace Yoav Gallant, who used his exit to criticize the Israeli leadership.

"Iran is more vulnerable than ever to targeting its nuclear facilities," Katz said, adding that "the primary goal is achievable-to thwart and eliminate the threat of Israel's annihilation."

Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate against Israel's Oct. 26 military attack on Tehran, which resulted in the deaths of four soldiers, according to an official statement.

On Lebanon, Katz reaffirmed: "There will be no cease-fire or truce. We will continue to strike Hezbollah with full force until we achieve the war's objectives-bringing back the northern residents and pushing Hezbollah beyond the Litani River."

Katz's remarks contradicted claims by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in a press conference earlier in the day, where he said progress had been made in cease-fire negotiations in Lebanon.

Israel this September launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.