COP29 president says UN program shows current policies would lead to global warming of 3C

"We must be totally honest. The UN Environment Program shows that current policies are leading us to 3 degrees Celsius of warming," Babayev said during an address at the opening session of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Stressing that these temperatures would have "catastrophic" consequences for billions, Babayev said they would threaten the existence of communities represented at the event.

He said that humanity is on the "road to ruin" and that climate change is already present, referring to the recent floods in Spain that left more than 220 people dead, and wildfires in Australia.

"Whether you see them or not, people are suffering in the shadows. They are dying in the dark and they need more than compassion, more than prayers and paperwork. They are crying out for leadership and action," Babayev said.

"COP29 is the unmissable moment to chart a new path forward for everyone," he said, adding that that they need "much more from all of you."

Babayev went on to say that COP29 is a "moment of truth" for the Paris Agreement, indicating that no single country or initiative can solve this crisis.

"They (regions affected by global warming) are waiting for us to show leadership. And they cannot afford the cost of delay. So, let us enhance ambition and enable action. Let us move forward in solidarity for a green world. And let us go to work," he added.

Since entering into force in 1994, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change has served as the foundation for global climate negotiations, leading to significant agreements like the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 and the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Today, 198 parties participate in annual meetings to assess progress and forge responses to the climate crisis.

This year's conference in the Azerbaijani capital Baku promises a renewed emphasis on actionable commitments and innovative funding mechanisms to drive global progress.






