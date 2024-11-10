Russia ratifies strategic military partnership with North Korea, pledges mutual defense assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the ratification of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea, state news agency TASS said on Saturday.

The treaty, signed in Pyongyang on June 19, was submitted by the president to the State Duma for ratification on Oct. 15. It specifies that military and other forms of assistance will be provided immediately in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes the right to individual and collective self-defense.

The treaty's preamble notes that it serves the core interests of both Russia and North Korea, promoting peace, regional and global security, and stability.

The agreement also seeks to foster a comprehensive partnership grounded in mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality, and non-interference in domestic affairs.

This agreement comes amid growing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the context of Russia-Ukraine war.