Pentagon allows military contractors to work in Ukraine

The US on Saturday confirmed lifting a ban for American military contractors to work in Ukraine, where Russia continues its "special military operation" since 2022.

Russian state news agency TASS, citing Pentagon's press service, said American companies will carry out repair and maintenance works of the US-supplied weapons and military equipment.

In order to help Ukraine repair and maintain military equipment provided by the US and its allies, the Department of Defense is soliciting bids for a small number of contractors who will help Ukraine maintain the assistance we've already provided, TASS said.

It quoted Pentagon as saying that US contractors will be located far from the front lines and they will not be fighting Russian forces.

"Some of the equipment the US has provided Ukraine -- or will provide Ukraine in the coming months -- such as F-16s and Patriot air defense systems require specific technical expertise to maintain," it said.

Pentagon argued that it made this decision "after careful risk assessment and in coordination with interagency stakeholders."

"Each US contractor, organization or company will be responsible for the safety and security of their employees and will be required to include risk mitigation plans as part of their bids," it said.

The military service said US government contractors have already been working in Ukraine, assisting "with a variety of tasks, including helping strengthen Ukraine's energy grid and providing economic support," and lifting of ban will not lead to "a substantial increase of employees of US companies working on the ground in Ukraine."

US President-elect Donald Trump has criticized the scale of US military and financial support for Ukraine, and has pledged to end the war with Russia quickly.










