Palestine condemns terror attack in Pakistan

Palestine Saturday condemned a terror attack in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan that killed at least 26 people.

In a statement, the Palestinian Fire Ministry condemned the attack, affirming Palestine's support for "the Pakistani government and people in combating terrorism," and expressed "confidence in Pakistan's ability to overcome these threats."

At least 26 people were killed and many others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta city railway station in southwestern Pakistan early Saturday, police said.

Pakistan has endured 785 terrorist attacks during the first 10 months of 2024, resulting in 951 deaths and 966 injuries, reflecting a persistently high level of violence across the country, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.







