ISRAELS TARGETING OF UNIFIL, LEBANESE FORCES ‘WAR CRIMES’: LEBANON

Lebanon condemned an Israeli drone strike Thursday in the southern city of Sidon that killed three civilians and injured several Lebanese soldiers and UN peacekeepers, labeling it a "war crime."

Five peacekeepers were injured in the drone strike near a military checkpoint in Sidon in southern Lebanon, the UN mission said.

In a statement, the mission said the injuries occurred as a convoy from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) bringing newly arrived peacekeepers to the southern part of the country was passing Sidon when a drone strike hit nearby.

The Lebanese army confirmed that the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone targeting a vehicle which killed three people inside and injured three of its soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint nearby.

In response, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemns the Israeli assault and called on the international community to denounce such attacks and hold Israel accountable.

The ministry described the attack as "an escalation in Israel's targeting of UNIFIL forces, Lebanese soldiers and civilians constituting war crimes and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

It reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the essential role of UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese Army in maintaining security and stability along Lebanon's internationally recognized borders, especially amid continued Israeli escalations threatening regional peace.

The ministry also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Resolution 1701, stressing the need for its full and balanced implementation to protect UNIFIL forces, Lebanese soldiers and civilians and to achieve sustainable security in the area.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









