World leaders congratulate Trump on apparent US presidential victory

Giorgia Meloni wrote on X that Italy and the US are "sister" nations united with common values, a historic friendship, and a "strategic bond."

Trump is currently ahead of Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to reach 270 Electoral College votes, the number needed to become president, having racked up 267, according to The Associated Press.

Fox News has already declared him the victor, and Trump himself has hailed his "magnificent victory."

The win would make Trump only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, who served two separate terms in the late 1800s, with President Benjamin Harrison in between.

UK PREMIER CONGRATULATES TRUMP ON 'HISTORIC ELECTION VICTORY'

The British prime minister on Wednesday congratulated Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump over his "historic election victory."

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead," Keir Starmer said in a statement.

He said that "as the closest of allies," the UK and US stand shoulder to shoulder in "defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," Starmer added.

FRANCE'S MACRON CONGRATULATES DONALD TRUMP AFTER TUESDAY'S RACE, CALLS HIM 'PRESIDENT'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump on his apparent win in Tuesday's US presidential elections.

"Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," Macron said on X, referring to Trump's previous term as president, in 2017-2021.

NATO CHIEF CONGRATULATES TRUMP, VOWS TO MAINTAIN A 'STRONG' ALLIANCE

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday congratulated Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has claimed victory in the US presidential election, underscoring his leadership role in maintaining the strength of the transatlantic alliance.

"I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO," Rutte said on X.

CZECH PREMIER CONGRATULATES TRUMP AMID VOTE COUNTING IN US

The Czech prime minister on Wednesday congratulated Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump over his apparent election victory.

"Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens," Petr Fiala wrote on X.

ZELENSKYY CONGRATULATES TRUMP OVER 'IMPRESSIVE ELECTION VICTORY'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday congratulated former US President Donald Trump over his "impressive election victory."

"Congratulations to (Donald Trump) on his impressive election victory!" Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The Ukrainian leader recalled his meeting with Trump back in September, describing it "great," and said that they discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, "the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine."











