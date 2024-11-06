Russia denies link to bomb threats at polling stations in key US states

Russia has denied claims that fake bomb threats targeting polling sites in four US battleground states-Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin-originated from Russian email domains as part of election interference efforts.

The Russian Embassy in Washington dismissed the accusations, calling the allegations of Russian interference in Tuesday's US elections "malicious slander."

The FBI said in a statement on Tuesday that it is "aware" of bomb threats made to polling locations across several states, adding that many appear to originate from Russian email domains.

"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," said an FBI statement.

The statement came shortly after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that "non-credible" bomb threats originating from Russia were made against two polling stations in Fulton County.

According to media reports, the threats led to the brief evacuation of two polling locations early Tuesday.










