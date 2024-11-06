Erdoğan: International community failing terribly to stop Gaza genocide

"The international community is failing terribly to stop the genocide happening in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Wednesday.

President Erdoğan spoke at the 11th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Turkic States.

Key points from President Erdoğan's speech:

"The international community is failing terribly in its efforts to stop the genocide, especially in Gaza. The UN Security Council is unable—or rather unwilling—to make decisions. Netanyahu's racist mindset aims to displace Palestinians. In Lebanon, the death toll has reached nearly 3,000 in a year, with nearly one million people displaced. As Türkiye, we do not accept these massacres. We are doing everything in our power to establish lasting peace."









