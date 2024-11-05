Russia working to prevent Palestinian-Israeli conflict from expanding to regional war, says president

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks during a ceremonial presentation of credentials by ambassadors in Moscow, Russia, 05 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

Russia is actively working to prevent the Palestinian-Israeli conflict from expanding into a broader Middle Eastern war, the country's president said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony for new foreign ambassadors in Moscow, Vladimir Putin underscored that Israel and Palestine can only achieve lasting peace through a path of reconciliation based on established international legal frameworks.

"The key to restoring peace in the region is implementing a two-state solution, as outlined in UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions," he stressed.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

In recent months, Israel has also stepped up its attacks on Lebanese group Hezbollah, including bombings and a ground incursion, sparking fears of a broader war.

MOSCOW REMAINS OPEN TO NEGOTIATIONS WITH KYIV



On the conflict in Ukraine, which is approaching its third year, Putin praised the "sincere efforts" of its partners in BRICS-the group it belongs to along with Brazil, India, China, South Africa, and several other countries-in pursuing a peaceful resolution.

He said Russia remains open to negotiations and even reached a mutually acceptable agreement around the beginning of the conflict, in March 2022, which he said Ukraine rejected "under external influence."

Putin also criticized certain Western states for their attempts to escalate and prolong the conflict in Ukraine, describing this approach as an "erroneous course" aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow.

"Such illusory calculations can only be made by those who neither know nor care to know Russian history, disregarding the unity, spirit, and cohesion of the Russian people," he added.

PUTIN SUPPORTS AZERBAIJAN-ARMENIA PEACE DEAL



On the Southern Caucasus neighbors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Putin pledged Russia's support in advancing a peace treaty, finalizing border delineations, and reopening economic and transport links in line with high-level trilateral agreements from 2020 to 2022.

He also expressed satisfaction that Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders used last month's BRICS summit in Russia for a constructive dialogue on achieving lasting peace and regional harmony.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and the demarcation of their border.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

RUSSIA'S COOPERATION WITH WEST



Addressing ambassadors from Western countries, Putin noted that since the Ukraine war began, official, business, and public engagements have significantly declined, and international cooperation on key issues had come to a halt.

However, he reiterated Russia's commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation, saying: "Russia has always adhered to the logic of partnership and does not seek confrontation. I hope that a rational, balanced approach to cooperation with Russia will prevail once more."

Putin highlighted the long history of relations between Western countries and Russia, marked by beneficial partnerships, enriching cultural exchanges, and joint efforts to address pressing international issues.

At the ceremony, Putin accepted the credentials of 28 newly arrived ambassadors from foreign nations at the Kremlin Palace.