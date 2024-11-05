Russia evacuates first group of its citizens from Lebanon

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on Tuesday said a plane delivering humanitarian aid to Lebanon will also be used to evacuate the first group of Russian citizens from the conflict-torn country.

"A special flight by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has delivered humanitarian aid to Lebanon. On the return trip, the first group of Russian citizens, affected by military actions and facing difficult circumstances, will be evacuated," a ministry's statement read.

Priority will be given to citizens whose homes have been destroyed and who reside in areas under constant airstrikes and shelling, it added.

The ministry's IL-76 aircraft delivered 20 tons of essential supplies and medicines to Beirut. A ceremony marking the handover of this aid to Lebanese officials took place at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, attended by Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov and Member of Parliament Bilal Abdallah.

Earlier, on Oct. 3, another ministry aircraft brought 33 tons of humanitarian supplies to Beirut, including food, medicines, essential goods, and 80 kW power generators.

Israel continues its onslaught on both Gaza and Lebanon, as the world tries to end the conflict and prevent a wider regional war.











