Erdoğan says Israel threatens the international system

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday was welcomed with an official ceremony by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Upon arriving at the presidential palace, the Turkish president's vehicle was escorted by mounted soldiers. National anthems of both countries were also played.

The Turkish president arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Monday to attend the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

President Erdoğan stated, "Israel is threatening the international system," during the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in Kyrgyzstan, where he made significant remarks.

Speaking alongside Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Erdoğan emphasized key points from his address:

• He reiterated Türkiye's commitment to jointly combat FETO, with security relations expected to strengthen through recently signed agreements.

• Erdoğan expressed gratitude for Kyrgyzstan's support in increasing international pressure on Israel, noting the importance of multilateral initiatives.

• He reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to the Palestinian cause, pledging continued efforts toward achieving a solution for Palestine.



