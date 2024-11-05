6 killed, over 20 injured in Russian airstrike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: Official

At least six people were killed and over 20 others injured on Tuesday in a Russian airstrike on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, an official said.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that a midday strike hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city, which has caused damage and resulted in a fire that was later extinguished.

Initially reporting that two people were injured in the strike, Federov later said that six people were killed and 24 sought medical help.

The city is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the front line with Moscow, and has been frequently hit by airstrikes amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for nearly 1,000 days.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed during the day that its forces conducted airstrikes that inflicted damage on military airfield infrastructure, missile weaponry workshops and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian army.