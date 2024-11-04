UK begins 4-day workweek trial with 1,000 workers

The UK launched its first government-backed four-day workweek trial on Monday, allowing over 1,000 employees to work fewer days without a pay cut.

Seventeen businesses, including the British Society for Immunology and Crate Brewery, will test shorter schedules, with some opting for a nine-day fortnight model, according to the Guardian.

An additional four companies are expected to join the pilot soon.

The six-month trial's outcomes set to be presented to the Labour government next summer.

Nearly 200 UK companies have already adopted the schedule permanently since the campaign's initial launch in 2022.

Labour leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, have expressed support for the concept. However, the party has yet to formally endorse the policy.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, emphasized the trial's significance, stating: "We don't have to just imagine a four-day week anymore because it's already a reality for hundreds of businesses and tens of thousands of workers in the UK."

The campaign's findings are expected to add weight to the Labour government's ongoing review of work practices, potentially influencing future policy decisions.



