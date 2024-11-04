German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in Kiev

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev on Monday in a show of support for Ukraine, in a visit which had not been previously announced due to security reasons.



The German minister assured Ukraine of continued support in the face of the impending third winter of war and ongoing Russian attacks on infrastructure.



"Germany, together with many partners around the world, stands firmly by Ukraine's side," Baerbock said.



"We will support the Ukrainians for as long as they need us so that they can follow their path to a just peace."



The minister arrived in the Ukrainian capital by special train this morning. It is Baerbock's eighth trip to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.



