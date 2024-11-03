Russia premieres first space film "The Challenge" in Istanbul

The special screening of " The Challenge, " Russia's first film shot in space, was held at Atlas 1948 cinema, attracting significant interest from Russian and Turkish film enthusiasts.

Andrey Buravov, the Russian Consul General in Istanbul, explained that the film's main plot revolves around a female surgeon sent into space to perform emergency surgery on an astronaut at a space station after brief preparations. He highlighted that the film's unique feature is its scenes filmed in space, noting that a two-person crew, including the lead actor, traveled to the International Space Station for 12 days to shoot the film. This makes it the first fictional film shot in space.

Buravov remarked on Russia's pioneering role in space exploration, tracing its history back to the launch of Sputnik in 1957 and Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human in space in 1961. He emphasized ongoing international cooperation in space endeavors and the continued collaboration with Western countries.

During his address, Buravov also greeted attendees on the eve of the National Unity Day, which is celebrated in Russia on November 4, symbolizing patriotism and the importance of preserving the rich historical and cultural heritage of the diverse Russian people.

Directed by Klim Shipenko, the film stars Yulia Peresild as "Zhenya" and Oleg Novitskiy as the astronaut. The filming took place at the International Space Station in 2021, with the crew working alongside astronaut Anton Shakaplerov.