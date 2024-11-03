Russia claims it took control of another village in eastern Ukraine

Russia claimed on Sunday that its forces have taken control of another village in eastern Ukraine.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, the village of Vyshneve, located about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) south of the city of Pokrovsk, has been captured.

Pokrovsk is a major front in Moscow's ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has frequently reported gains in recent months, particularly in the Donetsk region.

The area around Pokrovsk is seeing heightened activity, with the city serving as a key logistics hub for Ukraine's army in Donetsk, which borders Russia.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's General Staff claimed its forces stopped 23 offensive actions by Russia on the Pokrovsk front, including near the city of Selydove, which Moscow claimed to have captured on Oct. 29.

Selydove is located about 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles) east of Vyshneve.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's latest claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.



