Russia says Israel’s UNRWA ban violates international law

Russia said Thursday that Israel's decision to ban the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) violates international law.

"The adoption of these bills (by Israel's parliament) not only violates international law, including UN General Assembly decisions and the UN Charter, but also contradicts the conditions for Israel's admission to the UN," said a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement said that once they have entered into force, the adopted bills will become "another form of collective punishment for millions of Palestinians for whom UNRWA was and remains" the only source of support in terms of humanitarian assistance, health care and social services.

Noting that more than 650,000 Palestinian children will be deprived of an education, the statement said the decision to adopt the bills was made against the backdrop of "unprecedented bloodshed" in the region.

"As a result of the Israeli military operation, the Gaza Strip has turned into a continuous war zone over the past year, with the most intense bombing of civilians since World War II and virtually no humanitarian access," it said.

It also argued that while Israel and the US justify their decisions against UNRWA by accusing its employees of being complicit in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack against Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, the Israeli side has still not provided evidence to support its claims, despite a number of UN requests.

"An independent review and internal audit of the agency's activities revealed no violations and confirmed compliance with the principle of neutrality," the statement said.

It said that Moscow supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini's calls for Israel to comply with its international obligations and to not put the bills concerned into effect.

"The Russian side will continue to make efforts at the UN Security Council and General Assembly to protect the Agency's mandate in the interests of continuing its unique work in providing assistance to Palestinians both in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and in neighboring Arab countries," it added.

The Knesset, Israel's parliament, passed a bill Monday banning UNRWA from operating in Israel, which would eventually affect its work in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of complicity in the attack last October by Hamas, alleging that the agency's educational programs "promote terrorism and hatred."

UNRWA, headquartered in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, denies the accusations and asserts that it remains neutral, solely focusing on supporting refugees.

Lazzarini called the ban "unprecedented and dangerous" and in violation of the UN Charter.



