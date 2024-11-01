Israel wasted opportunities for cease-fire with Lebanon: Parliament speaker

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday said that Israel wasted several opportunities to achieve a cease-fire and implement UN Resolution 1701.

Berri made the statement during his meeting with Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to a statement by Berri's office cited by the official Lebanese news agency NNA.

Israel has wasted more than one tangible opportunities to achieve a cease-fire, implement Resolution 1701, restore calm and return the displaced persons on both sides of the border, Berri told the UNIFIL commander.

They also discussed the political and field developments as well as the issue of displaced people, the statement added.

Berri also reiterated his country's commitment to implementing Resolution 1701, considering it "the sole option" to achieve security and stability in the region.

UN Resolution 1701, adopted unanimously by the Security Council on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a zone free of armed personnel and military equipment, except for those belonging to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL).

Israel launched in September a massive air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









