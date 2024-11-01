Israeli attacks damaged or destroyed almost quarter of buildings in southern Lebanon: Report

Roughly one-quarter of buildings in southern Lebanon have been damaged or destroyed due to intensified Israeli attacks, according to a Washington Post report based on satellite data.

An analysis by the paper, in collaboration with City University of New York Graduate Center and Oregon State University, used Sentinel-1 satellite images and verified videos from social media to examine the impact.

Findings revealed extensive destruction of homes and infrastructure due to ongoing airstrikes and increased ground attacks.

The analysis showed that nearly 25% of structures in 25 municipalities near the Israeli border sustained damage, with controlled demolitions destroyed at least nine religious sites.

In border villages Ayta ash-Shab and Kfar Kila, nearly half of all buildings were severely damaged and at least 5,868 buildings affected from Israeli attacks.

Although Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon since October last year, 80% of the damage has occurred since Israel launched its ground offensive last month.









