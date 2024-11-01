LAWMAKERS SEND LETTER TO BIDEN QUESTIONING US ROLE IN ISRAELS REGIONAL WAR

Some lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden questioning the involvement of the US armed forces in the Israel's expanding regional war across the Middle East.

"American military involvement in these wars has not been authorized by the United States Congress, as required by the Constitution and U.S. law.

"The American people have made it clear that they want to see an immediate ceasefire, an end to these wars, and the return of hostages, not deepening American involvement in potentially endless regional war," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter was signed by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman Cori Bush, Congressman Andre Carson, Congresswoman Summer Lee, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

The lawmakers asked Biden for a "detailed account" of the US military's involvement to "command, coordinate, participate in the movement of, or accompany" Israeli forces currently engaged in hostilities in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, the West Bank, Syria, or elsewhere in the Middle East.

"The Executive Branch cannot continue to ignore the law without Congressional intervention. In the absence of an immediate ceasefire and end of hostilities, Congress retains the right and ability to exercise its Constitutional authority to direct the removal of any and all unauthorized Armed Forces from the region pursuant to Section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution," they said in the letter.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,600 others injured, according to local health authorities. Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

Israel also launched a massive air campaign in September in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.







