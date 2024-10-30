British King Charles arrives in India for personal visit

King Charles III arrives at the New Heads of Government Reception at Taumeasina Island Resort on October 25, 2024 in Apia, Samoa. (REUTERS File Photo)

British King Charles III has arrived for a three-day personal visit to India, local media reported on Wednesday.

Charles, 75, is currently in the southern city of Bengaluru, where he is staying at a sprawling integrative medical facility near Whitefield, according to the Press Trust of India.

The facility is well known for rejuvenation treatment, including yoga, meditation sessions, and therapies.

In 2019, he also visited the healthcare center.

It is Charles' first trip to India since he was coronated last May. His wife Queen Camilla accompanied him.

Ahead of his arrival, the couple spent 10 days in Australia and Samoa.

In Samoa, he also presided over a two-day Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting on Friday and Saturday.























