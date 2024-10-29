World leaders extend congratulations to Türkiye on the 101st anniversary of Republic Day

Leaders and governments worldwide on Tuesday extended congratulations to Türkiye on the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

Celebrations are being held across major cities, bringing citizens together for parades and public gatherings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the country's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a letter to Erdoğan, said Türkiye has "entered the second century of its history as a powerful, advanced and stable country in political, economic, military and other aspects, which enjoys high reputation and trust on the international arena and has its say in global affairs."

"We are inspired by and rejoice in all the achievements of powerful Türkiye, which has become a power center in the world, as much as in our own successes," Aliyev said, saying the achievements were realized because of Erdoğan's policies.

He said he believes the strategic alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will further deepen and strengthen with their joint efforts, in accordance with the principle of "one nation, two states."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Turkish counterpart, expressing that it is "moving along the path of progress and modernization, playing an important role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X: "On the Republic Day of #Türkiye, we wish all the best to our #NATO ally and its people."

"Let's work together to protect the existing international order, strengthen security and prosperity in Europe and beyond!" he said, adding: "Happy October 29 Republic Day!"

"Congratulations and best wishes to our partner and #NATO Ally Türkiye on the #RepublicDay!" the Latvian Foreign Ministry said on X.

The Foreign Ministry of Romania also wrote on X: "Congratulations to Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day!"

It added that the country looks forward to "further deepening" bilateral "Strategic Partnership and working together to advance our common interests for the benefit of our countries and peoples."

The Albanian Foreign Ministry conveyed "warmest congratulations" to Türkiye. "The enduring friendship and the vibrant strategic partnership between Albania and Türkiye continue to grow stronger with each passing year," it said on X.

The Greek Foreign Ministry also congratulated "the people & the Government of #Türkiye on #RepublicDay."

Poland's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said: "Warmest wishes of peace and prosperity to our friends and allies from Türkiye! Congratulations on the occasion of the Republic Day!"

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on the social media platform: "We sincerely congratulate all our friends in #Turkiye on National Day!"

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Erdogan, conveying his confidence that through joint efforts, the strategic cooperation between Astana and Ankara will continue to strengthen.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry also congratulated Türkiye, saying on X: "We celebrate our deep ties and commitment to stronger cooperation. Wishing peace, prosperity, and lasting friendship between our nations."

In a congratulatory message on X, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said: "The patriotism and heroism of the Turkish people are an example of devotion to the Motherland and its struggle for independence. May our desire to strengthen the friendship of our countries and build a common future be permanent!"

The Georgian Foreign Ministry also congratulated Ankara on the 101st anniversary of Türkiye's founding, saying that Tbilisi values their "reliable strategic partnership" and looks forward to expanding their ties "in the years to come."



