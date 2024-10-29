‘Significant progress’ in Israel-Lebanon cease-fire negotiations - officials

Israeli officials reported "significant progress" on Tuesday in talks to reach a cease-fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing unnamed officials, said the cease-fire negotiations "have made a breakthrough and are in advanced stages."

The newspaper said US envoy Amos Hochstein may travel to Israel and Lebanon before the Nov. 5 US elections to try to reach a final agreement.

"If the talks progressed, the Israeli army would begin withdrawing most of its forces, leaving areas where the threat of Hezbollah's Radwan Force was eliminated," the newspaper said.

"The Israeli army will likely keep forces in areas where there is tactical significance," it added.

According to Israeli officials, the situation in Lebanon has completely changed after Israel's air and ground attacks.

"There is an agreement in Beirut to separate the Lebanese and Gaza fronts," they claimed.

"Fighting will continue during the negotiations until they are completed," they added.

The officials said the agreement will begin with "a 60-day adaptation period during which Hezbollah and the Israeli army will refrain from firing."

"Under the proposed deal, the Lebanese army will deploy in the south, and a new monitoring mechanism for the area will be considered, although no new resolution will be passed by the UN Security Council," they said.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the proposed cease-fire deal includes three components.

The first component, it explained, is "an expanded implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which was issued after the Second Lebanon War in 2006, ensuring no Hezbollah fighters are present south of the Litani River and maintaining a considerable distance from Metula" in northern Israel.

Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, Resolution 1701 calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line (the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel) and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

"The Lebanese army is expected to deploy between 5,000 and 10,000 soldiers along the border. UNIFIL forces will be increased, potentially, and may be replaced with some French, British, and German forces. Israel has reached out to these countries to see if they would agree," Israeli officials said.

The newspaper said the proposal includes "the establishment of an international mechanism to monitor the area and address allegations of violations by either side."

It also aims to "prevent Hezbollah from re-arming," it added.

"Russia has expressed willingness to help enforce the agreement and is expected to play a role in stabilizing the region in both Lebanon and Syria," the newspaper said.

"Israel will engage directly with the Kremlin and is interested in Russian participation, hoping it will help implement the agreement and also reduce Tel Aviv's reliance on US involvement," it added.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the report.

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Over 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.





