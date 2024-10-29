ERDOĞAN: TERRORIST ATTACKS CAN NEVER BREAK TÜRKIYES DETERMINATION IN ANTI-TERROR FIGHT

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the T625 Gökbey Helicopter Delivery Ceremony held at the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ) Central Campus.



Turkish President Erdoğan has called the terrorist attack on TAI in Ankara 'last efforts of the separatist organization,' affirming terror has no place in the future of Türkiye, region.



Key points from President Erdoğan's statements include:



"Terrorist attacks, like one on Turkish Aerospace Industries, can never break Türkiye's resolve, and determination in fighting terrorism.



Whether it is within our borders or beyond, no one can prevent us from eliminating any threat we detect against our country.



Türkiye is never complacent about eliminating terrorist threats at their source.



It is now much better understood how crucial our layered air defense systems are for our security.



Türkiye is world's largest manufacturer in UAV market, Turkish companies have realized 65% of armed drone sales worldwide since 2018."









