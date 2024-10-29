Germany condemns execution of dissident Jamshid Sharmahd by Iran

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the execution of German-Iranian dissident Jamshid Sharmahd on Monday by the Iranian government, characterizing it as a grave violation of human rights and international norms.

Sharmahd was accused of leading a U.S. -based anti-government organization and carrying out terrorist attacks in Iran, according to Iranian state media.

In a statement on X, Baerbock expressed her deepest sympathy to Sharmahd's family, describing the circumstances of his detention and subsequent execution as "inhumane."

"I condemn the murder of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime in the strongest possible terms," Baerbock wrote.

According to Baerbock, German officials had made repeated diplomatic efforts to intervene on Sharmahd's behalf, including dispatching a high-ranking team from the Federal Foreign Office to Tehran.

"We made it crystal clear to Tehran time and again that the execution of a German national would have severe consequences," she warned.



