Israel 'conducting targeted strikes against military targets' in Iran: White House

Israel conducted targeted strikes against "military targets in Iran" in response to Tehran's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack against Israel, the White House said Friday.

"We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement.

"We would refer you to the Israeli government for more information on their operation," he added.

That was after Israel announced early Saturday that its military conducted "precise strikes" against "military targets" in Iran, as explosions were heard in Tehran.

"Right now, the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Danial Hagari said in a statement.

Israeli army radio said dozens of Israeli aircraft are launching attacks against Tehran, Meshed and a power station in Karaj.

Simultaneously, the Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency reported that explosions were heard in the Iranian capital.

Syrian news agency Sana said explosions were also heard in the capital, Damascus.

There has been no further information disclosed.









