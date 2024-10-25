Lebanese PM denounces Israeli 'war crimes' as media workers killed

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday condemned an alleged Israeli strike on a residence housing journalists in southern Lebanon as a "new chapter of war crimes," as Israel reported further military casualties.



Three media workers were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Hasbiyya, the Lebanese Health Ministry said earlier on Friday.



After meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London, Mikati accused Israel of deliberately targeting media representatives in order to deter journalists from reporting on its offensive in southern Lebanon against the Iran-back Hezbollah militia.



Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary said in a post on X that 18 journalists were present at the residence when it was hit.



Footage from the scene showed a destroyed building and wrecked cars, some of which were marked as press vehicles.



The pro-Iran Al Mayadeen TV reported that a cameraman and a technician linked to the broadcaster were killed early on Friday in an Israeli attack on the residence in the town of Hasbiyya.



The broadcaster Al Manar, a Hezbollah mouthpiece, said its cameraman was also killed in the strike.



Al Mayadeen head Ghassan Ben Jeddou held Israel fully responsible for what he said was a "war crime."



