Hezbollah targets Israeli Merkava tanks in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said on Friday it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank on the outskirts of the town of Marwahin in southern Lebanon, resulting in a crew member being killed and another wounded.

The tank is said to have been hit by a missile, causing it to catch fire.

The group said it also fired a barrage of rockets at the Karmiel settlement in northern Israel.

It added that fighters also targeted Israeli forces with multiple rocket strikes in the vicinity of the Al Marj site, north of Kfar Giladi, and in areas between Misgav Am and Odaisseh, as well as the eastern outskirts of the town of Taybeh and the Al-Malkiyya settlement.

Israeli army confirmed that 30 rockets launched from Lebanon aimed at the Galilee region in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 in Israel said the military tracked the launch of 10 rockets from Lebanon targeting the Karmiel settlement.

Israel launched a ground operation in Lebanon on Oct. 1 after ramping up airstrikes late last month that have killed hundreds of people, destroyed homes and displaced more than 1 million. Cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah continued since the Gaza war last October.







