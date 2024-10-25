Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon since last October surges to 2,634

The death toll from Israel's attacks on Lebanon since last October has surged to 2,634, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said 41 people were killed and 133 others injured in nationwide Israeli attacks on Thursday, raising the number of injured to 12,252.

Israeli warplanes on Thursday carried out 125 airstrikes, most of them in southern Lebanon, according to the ministry.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing hundreds of people including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, destroying homes and displacing more than a million residents.

The aerial campaign is an escalation of cross-border warfare since the start of Gaza war, in which Israel has killed nearly 43,000 people since the Hamas cross-border incursion on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel also launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.







