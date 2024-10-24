Court orders former Albanian president to remain in custody amid corruption probe

A court in Albania ruled Wednesday that former President Ilir Meta should remain in custody pending an investigation into criminal allegations.

The left-wing Freedom Party leader was arrested Monday in the capital Tirana for alleged money laundering and corruption, local media reported.

Albania's Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime also ruled that Meta's wife, Monika Kryemadhi, who is in the process of divorce and accused of similar allegations, be subject to judicial control in the form of reporting to the police once a month.

Prosecutors claim that 55-year-old Meta abused his authority during his term as minister of economy, trade and energy to influence various businesses for financial gain.

It was also alleged that Meta failed to account for the approximately $460,000 he used for lobbying in the US before becoming president in 2017.

Meta was president of Albania from 2017 to 2022.

He also served as a prime minister and foreign minister and in other top posts.

Police and prosecutors have yet to issue an official statement on the arrest.










