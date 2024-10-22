WALZ SLAMS TRUMP OVER MCDONALDS APPEARANCE

US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for disrespecting McDonald's workers by pretending to work at one of its restaurants over the weekend.

"Trump is cosplaying as a McDonald's worker," Walz said on X, sharing a clip from his interview with ABC.

His remarks came a day after Republican presidential nominee Trump spent part of his Sunday afternoon behind the counter at a McDonald's location in Pennsylvania, donning an apron to work the fry machine and serve customers at the drive-thru.

Walz rejected comments made by Trump, who has repeatedly said that Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris did not work at McDonald's during her college years.

"Vice President Harris and I grew up middle class. We understand that. She actually worked in a McDonald's. She didn't go and pander and disrespect McDonald's workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture," Walz said.









