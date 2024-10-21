Ringleader of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Fetullah Gülen, has died - report

Fetullah Gülen, the leader of FETO living in Pennsylvania, has died. The news of his death was reported by FETO's media outlets.

The terrorist leader suffered from kidney failure, diabetes, and dementia. Websites close to the organization reported Gülen's death last night around 9 PM.

Fetullah Gülen, leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), was born on April 27, 1941, in Pasinler, Erzurum, and was a preacher and imam. He attempted to overthrow the constitutional order through a coup attempt on July 15, with the terrorist organization he built under the guise of a religious community aimed at raising a so-called "golden generation."

On March 21, 1999, citing health problems, Gülen fled to the United States. Since then, he had been living as a fugitive in the state of Pennsylvania.