NATO warns Moscow and North Korea against major escalation in Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published October 21,2024

(AA File Photo)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Pyongyang and Moscow on Monday against sending North Korean soldiers to fight in the Ukraine war.



North Korea deploying soldiers to fight with Russia in Ukraine "would mark a significant escalation," Rutte said on X after talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The two spoke by phone about the close relationship between South Korea and the Western military alliance, Rutte said, noting their cooperation in the defense industry and their "interconnected security."



South Korean President Yoon has described North Korea's cooperation with Russia as a serious security threat "not only for our country but also for the international community."



On Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) accused the North Korean army of having already sent around 1,500 soldiers to Russia for training ahead of their expected deployment in Ukraine.



In total, the agency said North Korea has decided to send around 12,000 soldiers to provide support for Russia, including special units.

































