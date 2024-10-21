 Contact Us
Moldova votes ‘no' on EU membership in referendum

Preliminary results from Sunday’s referendum in Moldova show voters rejecting plans to constitutionally commit to EU membership, with 55% opposing the proposal. Meanwhile, pro-Western President Maia Sandu will face pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo in a presidential runoff after securing 38.5% of the first-round vote.

Published October 21,2024
Moldovans voted Sunday against joining the European Union in a referendum, according to preliminary results.

Citizens headed to the polls for the presidential election and a referendum on EU membership.

They appeared to have rejected plans for the former Soviet republic to add its goal of joining the EU to the constitution.

The results from 70% of ballots in the referendum showed that 55% of the votes said ''no'' to the proposal, while nearly 45% said ''yes.''

Voters were asked: "Are you for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union?"

The outcome of the referendum will determine whether EU accession becomes a constitutional goal.

Pro-Western President Maia Sandu will meanwhile face pro-Russian socialist Alexandr Stoianoglo in a runoff for Moldova's presidency.

Sandu won 38.5% of the vote, while Stoianoglo garnered 28.5% in the first round.

The turnout was close to 50%, far higher than the 33% needed for the result to be valid.

The runoff is expected to be a close race on Nov. 3.