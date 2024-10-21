Death of Hamas leader should be opportunity for cease-fire talks in Gaza, French president tells Netanyahu

Last week's death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar should be viewed as an opportunity to "launch a new negotiation phase for a cease-fire in Gaza," French President Emmanuel Macron said during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, according to an official statement.

Macron urged Netanyahu to safeguard civilian infrastructure in Lebanon and prioritize the protection of civilians while working toward a cease-fire. He also condemned Israel's attacks on UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, which injured several peacekeepers in recent weeks.

Macron emphasized that Sinwar's death "should be an opportunity to launch new negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza," the statement added.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes in Lebanon targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions, marking an escalation after a year of cross-border conflict with the Lebanese group amid Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Lebanese health authorities report nearly 2,500 people have been killed and over 11,500 injured in Israeli attacks since last year. On Oct. 1, Israel intensified the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

The country has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. Local health authorities report more than 42,600 people have been killed, predominantly women and children, with nearly 100,000 injured.

The Israeli military operations have displaced almost the entire population of Gaza, exacerbated by an ongoing blockade leading to critical shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice due to its actions in Gaza.