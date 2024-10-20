Somalia receives 3,000 tons of aid from Türkiye

A Turkish ship carrying humanitarian aid for Somalia docked Saturday at the Mogadishu's seaport.

The Ship of Goodness, carrying 3,000 tons of aid, sailed Sept, 29 from Mersin in the southern province of Türkiye and was received by senior government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama alongside Disaster Management Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim at a ceremony at the port.

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktaş and representatives from humanitarian aid agencies from Türkiye were also present.

"The assistance comprises a diverse range of food items, tents, and essential life necessities, amounting to a total of 3,000 tons. This support aims to significantly improve the living conditions of those in need," the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) said in a statement.

"As always, Türkiye will continue to extend its helping hand to the brotherly Somali people. Toward a brighter future with the brotherly Somalian people," the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu said in a statement.

Türkiye has delivered more than 60,000 tons of aid since 2016 to the East African country, which is prone to natural disasters, including droughts, famine, floods and cyclones.

Türkiye, a longtime close ally of Somalia, has also invested in Somalia's education, infrastructure and health sectors.

It has its largest overseas military facility in Mogadishu to train the Somali National Army.