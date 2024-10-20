Jordan condemns Israel’s violation of international law after deadly strike in Gaza’s Beit Lahia

Jordan on Sunday condemned a deadly Israeli airstrike that killed at least 87 people in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia.

Israeli warplanes carried out deadly airstrikes on the city late Saturday, destroying an entire residential block.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry reiterated its absolute rejection of Israel's "ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and all human values and principles."

It underlined the need "to ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian facilities," calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to take "firm steps to stop the war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza."

The Israeli army has pressed ahead with a massive offensive, now in its 16th day, in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege on the area.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN

Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 99,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







