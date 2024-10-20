Cocaine production in Colombia at record high with 53% increase in 2023

Cocaine production in Colombia surged 53% in 2023, reaching a historic peak, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said Saturday.

A UNODC report highlighted that cocaine production in Colombia reached its highest level, marking the increase.

It noted that last year saw a record production of 2,600 tons of cocaine, while the area under coca cultivation rose 10% from 253,000 hectares (625,177 acres) in 2022 to 2023.

Candice Welsch, UNODC regional director, said cocaine production is rapidly escalating, particularly in regions with high yields. The regions with the highest coca leaf cultivation in Colombia include Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo and Norte de Santander.

She noted that one hectare of coca now produces twice as much cocaine compared to two years ago.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro acknowledged that the war on drugs has not been successful to date and announced plans to initiate government purchases of coca harvests. He emphasized the need for new strategies to achieve success.