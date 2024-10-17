Blood test developed that can diagnose heart attacks in minutes

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have developed a fast and accurate blood test capable of diagnosing heart attacks within minutes. This innovative test has the potential to save lives by speeding up emergency treatment processes.

Heart attacks require immediate intervention to improve patient outcomes. However, early diagnosis is often quite challenging. Peng Zheng, a research scientist at Johns Hopkins University, explains: "While it is crucial to diagnose heart attacks quickly, early detection outside of a clinical setting can be very difficult, if not impossible. The new technology we've developed allows us to rapidly and accurately determine if a person is having a heart attack."

Each year, more than 800,000 people experience heart attacks in the U.S. alone. Diagnosing a heart attack is difficult due to the wide variation in symptoms and the subtlety of biological signals in the early stages, which can be easy to overlook.

HOW THE NEW TEST WORKS

At the core of this invention is a small chip with an innovative nano-structured surface that tests the blood. Ishan Barman, a senior author from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, describes the technology as follows: "The 'metasurface' feature of the chip enhances electrical and magnetic signals during Raman spectroscopy analysis, allowing heart attack biomarkers to become visible within seconds. This makes the test both faster and more sensitive compared to existing methods."

This innovative approach can detect heart attack biomarkers that might not even be picked up by current tests.

DIAGNOSIS IN SECONDS WITH A SINGLE DROP OF BLOOD

Although this technology was developed for rapid clinical diagnosis, researchers envision broader applications. Barman states, "In the future, we hope to turn this technology into a handheld device. With just a drop of blood, we could provide a diagnosis in a matter of seconds."

Such a tool could be extremely valuable for first responders in the field or for individuals to use at home. Additionally, the technology could be adapted beyond heart attack diagnosis to detect cancer and infectious diseases.

NEXT STEPS

The research team plans to further develop the blood test and conduct larger clinical trials. The speed, accuracy, and potential for use outside of hospital settings represent a significant advancement in cardiovascular care diagnostic systems.

Barman adds, "There are no limitations for this platform technology. Its commercial potential is enormous."

As development progresses, this innovative blood test could revolutionize heart attack diagnosis and treatment, enabling quick intervention during critical moments and saving countless lives.