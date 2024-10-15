US threats Iran of 'severe consequences' if it attacks Trump

For years the US has been "closely" tracking Iranian threats against former President Donald Trump, the White House said on Monday, warning of "severe consequences" if Tehran were to attack any US citizen.

"We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement.

"Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences."

He said that "appropriate agencies are continuously and promptly providing the former President's security detail with evolving threat information."

"Additionally, President (Joe) Biden has reiterated his directive that the United States Secret Service should receive every resource, capability, and protective measure required to address those evolving threats to the former President," he added.

The Trump campaign recently requested military aircraft and vehicles to protect the Republican presidential nominee as he travels the country to seek a return to the White House.

The request came after Trump's campaign advisers received briefings in which the government said Iran is still actively plotting to kill him, according to emails reviewed by The Washington Post and people familiar with the matter.

Trump was recently the target of two apparent assassination attempts, both by Americans with no reported ties to Iran.

Over the weekend, a man with a loaded handgun, a shotgun, and a high-capacity magazine was arrested outside a site in the state of California where Trump later addressed supporters.

The Nov. 5 election, in which Trump is facing off against Vice President Kamala Harris, is less than three weeks away.





