U.S. defense chief heading to Brussels and Italy to attend multilateral meetings

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Brussels on Oct. 16-18, and to Italy on Oct. 19 for talks, Pentagon said on Tuesday.

In Belgium, Austin will participate in a series of multilateral meetings, including the NATO Defense Ministerial and the Ministerial of the force contributing members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS).

"These engagements and others will focus on strengthening NATO's collective defense posture, adapting the D-ISIS Coalition to an evolving threat from ISIS in the Middle East and globally, and enhancing military support for Ukraine," Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin will then attend the "first-ever" G-7 Defense Ministers Meeting in Naples, Italy, where he is expected to meet with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and new Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen.

"The discussions at the G7 will center on ensuring continued security assistance for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression, addressing the urgent need to deescalate tensions in the Middle East, exchanging views on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, discussing support for partners in Africa, and fostering additional cooperation on defense industry issues among the world's leading democratic economies," Pentagon added.

Austin will conclude his trip with official engagements in Vatican City.