Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is greeted by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his visit to Cairo, Egypt, October 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday called for "steps towards de-escalation" and a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

During a meeting, the two leaders emphasized that "the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, is the only path to achieving sustainable ceasefire, peace, and security in the region," said the Egyptian Presidency in a statement.

Al-Sisi and bin Salman called for "steps towards de-escalation, including a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as addressing the worsening humanitarian conditions, and halting policies that push the region to the brink of further conflict."

"Attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause would lead to the continuation of conflict in the region," they pointed out.

The two leaders also discussed several regional issues, with a focus on the security of the Red Sea region, as well as the situations in Sudan, Libya, and Syria.

They agreed to form an Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council and signed an agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments between the two countries, according to the statement.

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday upon arrival at Cairo airport.

On Sept. 16, bin Salman met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Riyadh to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

In June 2022, during a visit to Egypt, bin Salman held talks with Sisi during which they affirmed their shared stance and common destiny, culminating in the signing of 14 investment agreements.

In November 2023, the Egyptian president and the Saudi crown prince met in Riyadh and called on the international community to intervene to halt Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip.

















