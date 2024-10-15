US begins deployment of THAAD anti-air system to Israel

The US announced Tuesday that it has begun an initial deployment of troops and equipment to Israel as it prepares to make operational an advanced missile defense system to bolster Israel's defenses.

An advance team of US troops and the initial components for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system arrived in Israel on Monday, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

"Over the coming days, additional U.S. military personnel and THAAD battery components will continue to arrive in Israel. The battery will be fully operational capable in the near future, but for operations security reasons we will not discuss timelines," Ryder said.

"The deployment of the THAAD battery to Israel underscores the United States' commitment to the defense of Israel and to defend Americans in Israel from any ballistic missile attacks by Iran," he added.

The deployment of the air defense system comes as Israel vows to strike Iran following Tehran's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack. Iran said it conducted in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas' former political leader in Tehran in July, and the killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month.

Nearly 200 missiles were fired in that salvo, which struck several locations in Israel, including an Israeli military facility.

Iran has vowed to decisively respond to any further Israeli retaliation.

The exchanges of fire between Tel Aviv and Tehran have escalated this year after Israel bombed Iran's Embassy in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, killing senior military officials. Iran responded to that attack two weeks later by launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

Nearly all were intercepted by Israel, the US, and its allies







