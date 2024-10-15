Australia updates travel advisory, askes citizens in Israel to leave 'now'

Australia has updated its travel advisory for citizens in Israel, urging them to leave immediately due to the escalating security situation, intensified by Israeli forces' ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

"The Australian Government has serious concerns the security situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories could deteriorate rapidly. Today, we have upgraded Australia's travel advice to Do Not Travel. This means you should leave now if it is safe to do so," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X late Monday.

Wang also asked citizens to contact the government's Consular Emergency Centre if they needed any assistance.

According to the senior diplomat, Canberra has also evacuated 2,748 Australians and their families from Lebanon.

Last month, China and Russia also asked their citizens to leave Israel due to the region's current security situation.

Over the last year, Israel has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people.

The Israeli assault on Gaza has compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies due to a prolonged blockade.

Efforts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a cease-fire and secure a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have failed due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to agree to a cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Israel has extended its military operations to Lebanon, conducting air and ground raids as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Israel currently faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.





