Israeli military vehicles are seen in southern Lebanon, as part of an incursion during hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, October 13, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Hezbollah said its fighters had engaged in "violent clashes" for nearly an hour on Sunday with Israeli troops at a Lebanese border village, as incursions increased two weeks into Israel's ground operation.

The "fighters attacked Israeli enemy forces in... Aita al-Shaab and violent clashes took place with machine guns, rockets, and artillery shells. The clashes are still ongoing," the group said, after earlier reporting clashes in several other villages.