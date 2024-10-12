Ankara criticizes extension of US Executive Order on Syria

Türkiye on Saturday criticized the US decision to extend Executive Order 13894 on Syria for a further year.

"The decision by the US Government to extend Executive Order 13894, first issued in 2019 within the context of developments in Syria, for a further year is incompatible with the realities on the ground," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

On Thursday, the US extended Executive Order 13894, citing an "unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

Responding to the move, Keceli said: "Instead of repeating such prejudiced steps, supporting Türkiye's policies prioritizing Syria's territorial integrity and political unity would contribute to regional stability."