Ankara criticizes extension of US Executive Order on Syria

"The decision by the US Government to extend Executive Order 13894, first issued in 2019 within the context of developments in Syria, for a further year is incompatible with the realities on the ground," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 12,2024
Türkiye on Saturday criticized the US decision to extend Executive Order 13894 on Syria for a further year.

On Thursday, the US extended Executive Order 13894, citing an "unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

Responding to the move, Keceli said: "Instead of repeating such prejudiced steps, supporting Türkiye's policies prioritizing Syria's territorial integrity and political unity would contribute to regional stability."