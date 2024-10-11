Zelensky: German aid has 'saved thousands of Ukrainian lives'

"Germany has helped our country more than others with air-defence systems," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the meeting. "That is a fact. And it has saved thousands of Ukrainian lives, giving our cities and villages protection from Russian terror," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his country's support against Russia as the two leaders met in Berlin.



Zelensky highlighted the Gepard anti-aircraft gun and the IRIS-T and Patriot missile defence systems as invaluable.



Ukraine is aiming for a just peace, the president said, after Scholz offered a further €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in military aid for Kiev.



Zelensky is due to offer Scholz details of his "victory plan" during the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin.



The Ukrainian president's visit comes off the back of a whistle-stop tour of Europe, following the cancellation of a key international summit at a US air base in Germany due to US President Joe Biden's decision to remain home to respond to Hurricane Milton.











