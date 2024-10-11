Russia, China conduct 1st joint patrol in North Pacific Ocean

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Friday that Russian and Chinese border guards completed their first joint patrol in the North Pacific Ocean.

"From Sept. 20 to Oct. 10, a joint patrol was conducted by the coast guard vessels of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China in the North Pacific Ocean," the FSB stated.

The Russian-Chinese naval group, consisting of the Russian patrol ships Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Anadyr, along with the Chinese Coast Guard vessels Meishan and Xiushan, traversed the Sea of Japan before making their way northeast through the northern Pacific Ocean into the Bering Sea, passing through the Bering Strait and to the Chukchi Sea.

"During the patrol, both Russian and Chinese coast guards showcased their readiness for joint action in addressing maritime security threats, conducting training exercises in communication, providing assistance to ships in distress, and performing sea rescue operations," the FSB noted.

The patrol also highlighted "high levels of maritime proficiency and professionalism," with Russian and Chinese crews demonstrating advanced deck helicopter flight skills.

The joint patrol was part of a cooperative framework outlined in the 2024-2026 plan between Russia's FSB Border Service and the Chinese Coast Guard. Similar future patrols are expected to bolster ties and enhance maritime security, the statement concluded.