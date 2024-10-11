Israeli organization launches controversial “Genocide Tourism” initiative

An Israeli Zionist organization has sparked outrage by organizing controversial boat tours allowing participants to witness the bombing of Gaza.

Dubbed "Genocide Tourism," these trips reportedly involve tourists watching rockets fall on Gaza from a safe distance.

During the tours, participants allegedly discuss the division of Gaza into future colonies, promoting the concept of "Greater Israel."

Critics have condemned this initiative as an inhumane spectacle of violence and a troubling endorsement of territorial expansionism.

Human rights advocates have called for an immediate halt to such activities.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.